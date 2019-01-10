Share:

The legal heirs of late Asghar Khan on Thursday in their response before the Supreme Court rejected the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)'s recommendation to close the case filed by the late air chief marshal.

Khan had petitioned the SC in 1996 alleging that the two senior army officers and the then-president Ghulam Ishaq Khan had doled out Rs140 million among several politicians ahead of the 1990 polls to ensure Benazir Bhutto's defeat in the polls.

In a joint response by Mrs Asghar Khan , Ali Asghar Khan , Nasreen Khattak and Shireen Awan, it is said that the family wants court's decision in the Asghar Khan case so that it can be put before the people of Pakistan.

The FIA in a previous hearing at the SC submitted a report stating that there is "not enough evidence to continue investigating" the case. “There are contradictions in the statements of the witnesses,” the report said.

Furthermore, the report stated that the case is more than 25 years old and no record of bank transactions could be found.

"Politicians who were accused of taking money have also denied the allegations," it further read.

In 1996, the air marshal had written a letter to the then SC Chief Justice Nasim Hassan Shah naming Beg, Durrani and Younis Habib, the ex-Habib Bank Sindh chief and owner of Mehran Bank, about the unlawful disbursement of public money and its misuse for political purposes.

The 2012 apex court judgment, authored by the then-Chief Justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Chaudhry, had directed the FI Ato initiate a transparent investigation and subsequent trial if sufficient evidence is found against the former army officers.