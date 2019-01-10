Share:

ISLAMABAD (APP): Austrian ambassador Nicolaus KELLER called on Federal Minister for Water and Resources Faisal Vawda on Wednesday. Austrian Ambassador said his government was ready to extend complete cooperation to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Pakistan, said a statement issued by Ministry for Water and Resources. Federal minister emphasized on enhancing cooperation in political, economic and commercial sectors with a view to promote trade and investment, tourism and people-to-people exchanges. Faisal Vawda said water was a key element not only for social development but also for ensuring peace, stability and development. The best way was to raise awareness and find ways and means to find better ways to conserve water as soon as possible, he added. "Hence, we should all make every effort to mitigate the impact of water scarcity to reverse this trend with participation at all levels", the minister said. Nicolaus KELLER said achievement of sustainable development would only be possible by building effective cooperation through mutual trust and the involvement of all stakeholders.