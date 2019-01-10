Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq Wednesday got elected unopposed as the chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges. The position of chairperson of the committee had fallen vacant since its then chairman Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Senator Sardar Azam Khan Musakhel passed away last month.

A meeting of the committee was held at the Parliament House to elect its chairman. Opposition Leader in the Senate Raja Zafarul Haq proposed the name of Farooq for the chairpersonship and senator Khanzada Khan seconded it. The other members of the committee including senators John Kenneth Williams, and Javed Abbasi endorsed the proposal.

Raja Zafarul Haq in a meeting with chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and Leader of the House Shibli Faraz last week had proposed the name of Ayesha Raza Farooq for the slot and the meeting had developed consensus over her name.