TOBA TEK SINGH - Pakistan Railways CEO Aftab Akbar on Wednesday disclosed that Badar Express Train closed years ago, will be restored in next few months to be run between Lahore-Shorkot Cantonment.

During his visit to Toba here on Wednesday, the PR CEO also allowed the Municipal Corporation to restore "Teku Park" which was developed 18 years ago by the then Toba AC Naseem Sadiq after getting four acre land of Pakistan Railways on lease for ten years. The Teku Park was establishment in the memory of a great late Sikh saint Tek Singh.

Later after end of the lease tenure, the Toba MC could not take care of the park and swings gates and grassy grounds developed by MC were ruined.

Insaf Khidmat Committee Secretary Safdar Hussain Khan gave an application to the PR CEO in the presence of MPA Saeedi and Ch Ashfaq in which he offered that if the CEO allowed the proposal, an industrial group Chenone CEO Mian Kashif Ashfaq would spend Rs1 million on the restoration of Teku Park and the same amount separately on the renovation of Toba railway station.

The PR CEO welcomed the offer and approved it. He informed the citizens on the occasion about the purpose the visit to Teku Park.

He pointed out that the Supreme Court through a verdict has prohibited the Pakistan Railways from leasing its land.

However, until railways not need the park's land, it will have no objection to restoration of the park. He said that drug-addicts and criminals use the self grown bushes to hide there. He also allowed the MC to use railways land for setting up rickshaws and donkey carts parking stand.

He said that an old railway bogie would be placed in front of Teku Park to be used as a restaurant for citizens. He accepted the citizens demand for increasing length of the platform as a number of bogies often remained out of platform due to its shortness.

He said that under CPEC, railway old track would be replaced with new between Khanewal and Lahore via Toba and Faisalabad before the start of replacing of track on Lahore-Sahiwal-Khanewal track as when that work will be started on Lahore-Sahiwal-Khanewal track all the burden of trains will come on Khanewal-Faisalabad-Lahore track.

He approved 22 seat-berth quota in Rehman Baba express train recently started between Peshawar-Karachi and six seat-berths in air-conditioned compartment of Akbar Bugti express train which runs between Quetta and Lahore.

He approved a proposal to construct underpass on Toba-Khakha Road level crossing for which a philanthropist of chak 296/GB (Chak is adjacent to level crossing) had already offered funds.

The CEO also held a meeting with Toba Deputy Commissioner Ahmad Khawar Shahzad.