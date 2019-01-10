Share:

Federal cabinet meets in Islamabad on Thursday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

Besides the agenda items, the meeting will discuss matters pertaining to energy and economy.

According to sources, a special committee will present its report pertaining to placing names of 172 suspects on the Exit Control List (ECL) in light of a joint investigation team (JIT) report probing the mega money laundering and fake bank accounts case. “The cabinet will discuss placing or removing certain names from ECL,” sources added.

“The matter of removing Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and other names from the ECL on the Supreme Court’s order will also be discussed,” the sources further said.

Further, during the meeting, a draft is expected to be presented regarding a constitutional amendment for extension of military courts. “The Ministry of Law and the cabinet division are likely to give a briefing in this regard,” the sources said.

The cabinet will also be briefed on the new Hajj policy and recommendations to increase Hajj prices will be considered.

Approval is likely to be granted for the appointment of Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman. The agenda of the meeting also includes according approval for the appointment of acting DG Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and PIA directors.