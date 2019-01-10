Share:

Lahore - Prime Minister Imran Khan’s counsel again remained failed to advance arguments in a Rs10 billion defamation suit filed by Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif against the premier despite taking many adjournments.

So far, delaying tactics are being used by the defendant in the case. After the transfer of Additional district and Sessions Judge Aslam Panjotha, ASJ M Amjad Khan has assumed the charge. The new judge directed the defendant’s counsel Babar Awan to advance arguments on the next date of hearing and adjourned the case till January 29.

During the hearing, a vice-counsel of Babar Awan had sought adjournment. Accepting the request, the court adjourned the hearing. Shehbaz Sharif, who is also PML-N president, had filed the defamation suit against Imran Khan over his claim that the last PML-N government had offered him Rs10 million bribe to remain silent on Panama Leaks issue.

Earlier, the defence lawyer had filed an application in the defamation suit as a last resort as the court had given last and final opportunity to advance arguments in the main suit.

Awan had demanded the provision of record of cases against Shehbaz Sharif. He stated that the plaintiff Shehbaz claimed in the petition that he is highly respectable individual and he enjoys an excellent reputation in both national and international circles having a long and illustrious career in politics and public service to his credit. Shahbaz further claimed that he is widely known and respected for his credibility, hard work, integrity and competence. Babar Awan had requested the court that Shehbaz be directed to produce various documents which negate the latter’s stance.