Share:

Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing on Thursday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to discuss China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and bilateral relations.

Matters of mutual interest, ongoing development projects, cooperation in new sectors and other issues were came under discussion during the meeting.

Talking to the Chinese envoy, CM Usman Buzdar said that they wanted to take advantage from Chinese expertise in agriculture sector. He offered China’s business community investment opportunities in Punjab.

The Chinese ambassador lauded the performance of Punjab government and added that the initiative of special economic zones was admirable. He said,” China stands shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan in its journey of progress and prosperity.”

Earlier, Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan, on October 25, had said that Chinese investment in Punjab would be welcomed by the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Talking to heads of different Chinese companies in his office, the senior minister had said that sustainable development in Punjab is the need of the hour and Chinese companies would be provided all opportunities to come forwarded and invest on BOT (Build–operate–transfer) basis in developmental projects.

Investment prospects in irrigation, energy, infrastructure, power, municipal services and other sectors were discussed during the meeting.