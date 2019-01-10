Share:

BEIJING - Candidates who want to enlist in the Chinese armed forces will be able to submit application documents through a website from Thursday, the Ministry of National Defense said Wednesday.

The website, www.gfbzb.gov.cn, will also allow users to register their enlisting records and search for relevant policies, said a statement from the ministry’s conscription office.

The ministry aims to recruit the majority of new service personnel from universities, the statement said.

The priority of this year’s recruitment campaign will be college graduates and students of leading universities, it added.

The country currently has 2 million service personnel.