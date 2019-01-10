Share:

KARACHI - Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani visited Haji Abdullah Haroon Muslim Gymkhana (HAHM Gymkhana) and Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) to ensure the compliance of Supreme Court orders in which the apex court directed the commissioner that no commercial activity would be carried out on the premises of both the associations.

Deputy Commissioner District south Salahuddin Ahmed was also accompanied. The deputy commissioner briefed the commissioner about the actions taken with regards to the compliance of orders of the apex court.

The apex court had directed the commissioner to provide all relevant information along with the record of allotment of land to Muslim Gymkhana as well as the allotment of ground to YMCA. To ensure the compliance of the court orders Commissioner issued necessary instructions to the district administration and further held a meeting to review the actions taken in this regard.

The court wanted the walls built around the old building of Gymkhana to be demolished so as to obstruction creating due to the walls on the view of the beautiful heritage building could be removed.

The apex court ordered the Gymkhana to get installed good looking grills instead of walls so as to give the heritage building good look. Commissioner asked the Gymkhana to carry out the work for the preservation of the heritage building of gymkhana and look after the building properly .Commissioner observed that the building were being neglected by the association and not has been given proper attention to it. He was surprised to see that such beautiful building was being ignored and not being taking care of it.

He observed that there was no arrangement to look after the building and to upkeep that. Cleanliness arrangement was also not visible there, he observed.

He asked the Gymkhana to take special steps for the uplift of the building so that it could be conserved as the heritage building. Commissioner Iftikhar, said Gymkhana should be a city Museum. He said city administration would provide all possible support to play its role for the restoration and preservation of this heritage building.

During his visit to the YMCA he asked the association to comply with the orders of the apex court in true sprits and ensure not to undertake further any commercial activity. He said YMCA was originally allowed to carry out sports activities and for the purpose Hockey Ground would be revived and all possible efforts would be made to promote the national game by the administration.