Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that a comprehensive roadmap has been chalked-out for public welfare.

The Chief Minister was talking to Senior Minister Local Bodies Abdul Aleem Khan and Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja who called on him at his office here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that implementation on the program was aimed at durable development of the province and public welfare will yield positive results.

He further stated that his every moment is meant for public welfare adding that serving the masses is the prime agenda of the government.

The Punjab Chief Minister said that public welfare programs will be completed within the time-frame and concerned departments have also been issued necessary directions in this regard.