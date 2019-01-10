Share:

BADIN - Rich and hierarchical politics is being played and nation has to identify and elect right, sincere and experienced leadership to boost up national economy.

These views were expressed by ex-MNA and provincial Ameer of Jamaet Islami Muhammad Hussain Mehnati while talking to media men at Badin Press Club on Wednesday.

Mehnati said that rulers were ruling the nation carelessly and they haven’t experience to deal the national affairs adding that without sincerity and expertise rulers lead the country to destruction. He maintained that country was being faced economical crisis and different challenges. He expressed that its right and high time to change the politics behaviour and all politicians should pay heed to development and progress of the nation otherwise nation was ready to reject them ever. Mehnati while facilitating the new elected body of Badin Press Club hoped that journalists will focus the real issues of people and highlight them. He said that his party sees journalists with high sense of respect because we believe journalists were helping us to meet our political milestones.

Tanveer Ahmed Arain, Badin Press Club President in welcoming address, thanked the delegation of Jamaet Islami for their cooperation and well coordination with media.