LAHORE (PR): Descon Technical Institute (DTI) celebrated 20th anniversary by holding a fun fair and carnival for the students on their campus.

As part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives of Descon, DTI was established in 1998 to provide education and training in vocational and technical skills to the underprivileged and unemployed of Pakistan.

DTI has been providing training in technical skills to the youth of Pakistan. Once training has been completed DTI also helps the trainees find job placements. In over a decade, more than 20,000 workers have received training through DTI in various trades.

Speaking on the occasion, Murtuza Ali, General Manager DTI, attributed their success to the hard work and dedication. “DTI has always strived towards helping young men and women earn a sustainable livelihood. Our success would not have been possible without the dedication and hard work of our staff and the determination of those who come here seeking a better life.”

