Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General (DG) Major General Muhammad Saeed has said that due to committed efforts of the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) a significant improvement in law and order situation of Karachi has been witness.

He stated this while addressing the students at a private university in Karachi on Wednesday.

Major General Muhammad Saeed said that more steps are being taken to further improve and maintain the law and order situation in Karachi.

He said it is the responsibility of every citizen to play effective role for progress and development of society.

The DG Rangers urged the citizens for extending all-out cooperation with the LEAs personnel for improving and maintaining law and order situation in Karachi.