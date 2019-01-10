Share:

KANDHKOT - Kashmore police claimed to have caught a drug paddler identified as Esso with hashish while patrolling in the city point on Wednesday.

According to details, A section Station House Officer Gul Muhammad Mahar held a drug peddler from Degree College area Kandhkot.

When contacted Kashmore police chief Syed Asad Raza Shah told The Nation that police party was patrolling the area as per routine, when police reached near Channa Mohallah three people who were riding on their bike as soon as they accelerated their bike and changed their way on suspicion police chased them and nabbed a drug peddler while two others were managed to escape from scene.

Asad Raza further said that 1.5 kilogram hashish recovered from his possession whereas a case under Narcotics Act was lodged against him.