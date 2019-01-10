Share:

Rawalpindi - The Excise and Taxation (E&T) Rawalpindi has auctioned over 135 attractive registration numbers and generated revenue amounting to over two million rupees.

Talking to APP Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer (Motor) Sohail Shahzad said that more than 135 attractive numbers including single, double and triple digit for motorcycles, commercial and private vehicles were presented in the auction.

He said that the auction was held on the directive of Director General Excise and Taxation Punjab under the supervision of Director Rawalpindi Ch Sohail Arshad and ETO, MRA-I, Malik Amjad Awan. To a question he said, the department had launched smart vehicle registration cards, which were being sent through courier service at the addresses given by the applicants. The Excise and Taxation Punjab introduced the smart card for registration of vehicles and abolished the traditional vehicle registration books. The new smart cards had replaced vehicle registration books, he said adding, the new vehicle registration system had been introduced for facilitation of citizens. The machines which were procured for the smart cards could prepare nearly 22,000 cards per day while at present 8000 registration books were being issued daily in the province, he added. The Punjab government had digitized the process of vehicle registration through this move. It added benefits over the registration books including its reduced size. These smart cards are like normal identity cards. Moreover, the authorities will not force anyone to replace their registration books with the smart cards. It will be up to the owner to avail the facility or not. The cost of availing this smart card will be Rs530.