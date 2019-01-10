Share:

JOHANNESBURG:- Cricket South Africa (CSA) has appointed opener Dean Elgar as the Proteas’ stand-in captain in the absence of suspended Faf du Plessis for the final Test against Pakistan. Du Plessis was suspended for one Test and fined 20 percent of his match fee for slow over-rate in the second Test. CSA National Selection Panel convener Linda Zondi said: “The appointment of Elgar as stand-in captain is part of our strategy to develop our pool of leaders. We have previously used Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock in this role in ODI matches, and Dean has previously captained the Proteas at Test match level against England at Lord’s in 2017.