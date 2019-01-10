Share:

The secret to the economic development of China is that almost all the successive governments of the country have constantly supported and encouraged the local industries by taking friendly policies for the local investors. The government of Pakistan, too, should take serious and sincere efforts for the promotion of local industry. In this regard, all those barriers may be removed by the government which hinder the maximum production of the local industrial items.

For the maximum output of the local industries, it is very important that the government should ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity and gas to the industries at the subsidized rates. Besides this, the important industries of the country may be provided tax relief so that they are able to maximize their output. In this manner, our local industry would be able to work at its full capacity. This would also add to our exports and will help in improving our balance of trade and balance of payments areas of our economy.

ABDUL SAMAD SAMO,

Karachi, January 4.