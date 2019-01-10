Share:

LAHORE - An accountability court on Wednesday granted six-day physical remand of former Gujrat District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz in a case of Rs560 million funds embezzlement in Gujrat police department.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested him last Tuesday and presented before the court of Special Judge Accountability Court Syed Najamul Hassan.

As per accountability watchdog’s claims, he was posted as district police officer during 2015 and 2016 when he embezzled a huge sum of approximately Rs550 million collectively. Moreover, Rs60 million funds were allegedly misappropriated by him through submission of various bogus bills.

The former DPO along with other accused will now be produced before the accountability court on January 14 on the court orders.

Earlier, the NAB Prosecutor Waris Ali Janjua had sought 15-day physical remand of the accused arguing that the NAB required his physical custody to complete the investigation in the funds embezzlement case. He also told the court that investigation from Ramiz Raja, accused already in NAB’s custody, had been completed so his physical custody was no more required thus he be sent on judicial remand to jail.

He is accused of embezzling the funds through bogus fuel bills, fake allowances and Shuhada funds.