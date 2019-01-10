Share:

KARACHI - Former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair escaped an armed attack took place in City’s posh locality DHA on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near 26th Street, Phase VI, Khayaban-e-Muhafiz, Defence Housing Authority within the limits of Darakshan police station.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam Wednesday ordered an inquiry following the alleged attempted to attack on the former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair.

PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair in his statement to the police said that he accompanied by his wife drove car to his home after visiting his sister-in-laws home located at Saba Avenue DHA.

While talking to the newsmen, he said that the suspects tried to intercept him pulled a pistol up to shot when he speed up his car.

He declined to know the intention of the culprits but reaffirmed that the culprit having gun on his hand trying to target him.

The governor immediately informed the police about the incident. Following the incident, District South SSP Pir Muhammad Shah and other senior police officials immediately reached his residence and inquired about the incident.

Police officials said that the suspects showed the weapon to an ex-governor but did not open a fire. Police officials also visited the crime site but did not find CCTV cameras installed in the locality. SSP Shah said that six police personnel of the security zone were deputed to the ex-governor security but the former governor avoid keeping the police guards.

Following the incident, IGP Sindh also took a notice of the incident and ordered District South SSP to inquire about the incident. SSP Shah said that the police was investigating a case whether they wanted to rob or scare him. SSP Shah further said that six police personnel from the security zone are deployed with Zubair for his protection but the former governor does not interest in keeping the security around.

“The police have requested him to keep the security with him from now on,” he said. SSP Shah further said that the former governor had not received any threats of any kind, adding that the police also urged the ex-governor to file a case over an incident.

Though a day has been passed but the police investigators remained fail to ascertain the motive behind the incident. “We are still trying to ascertain the motive behind the incident,” says DSP Mukhtiar Khaskheli. “We have already asked the ex-governor to register a case and waiting for him.” He said that the former governor has assured the police to register a case.