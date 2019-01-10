Share:

KARACHI - A delegation of expatriate Pakistanis, representing Houston-Karachi Sister City Association (HKSCA), led by its president M Saeed Sheikh, visited Federation House to explore business opportunities in their country of origin. In a meeting with FPCCI President, Engr Daroo Khan Achakzai and its Senior Vice President Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, the delegation discussed the planned visit of Houston Mayor to Karachi during next few months time. According to FPCCI officials, HKSA's Saeed Sheikh highlighted the linkages between Karachi and Houston, declared sister cities in 2009, and emphasized the importance of people to people connectivity and cultural harmony for a closer understanding. Discussing the need to explore possibilities of economic progress, he also discussed the arrangements of the Mayor's proposed visit to Karachi. Engr Daroo Khan welcomed the delegation and described the importance of metropolitan cities in process of economic development and also highlighted the issues and challenges being faced by business community in trade with US.

Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig said United States is the largest trading partner of Pakistan and sought signing of an MoU between Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and HKSCA during the forthcoming visit of the Mayor of Houston to Karachi.

Dr Baig said vibrant Pakistani community residing in USA, including those engaged in business and trade, have played important role in bringing the two countries closer. He appreciated that these Pakistani Americans have always supported Pakistan.