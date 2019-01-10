Share:

LAHORE - Experts have forecast rains with snowfall over the hills for parts of the country during the second half of the ongoing week.

A westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country on Thursday (evening/night) and grip different parts from Friday.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at scattered places in Quetta, Zhob, Bannu, Kohat, DIK on Thursday (evening/night) and Friday and in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, GB and Kashmir from Thursday evening/night to Saturday.

Rain is expected at isolated places in DGK, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal and Sukkur divisions on Friday/Saturday. Light rain is also expected along Sindh-Makran coast including Karachi during the period.

Foggy conditions in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh are likely to subside during the period.

Meanwhile, parts of the country including Lahore remained in the grip of cold wave on Wednesday.

Snowfall over the hills and winds helped maintaining the mercury to a low level, making weather chilly during the day and at night time.

Excessive usage of heaters led to low gas pressure in major cities including Lahore. In certain areas, women faced huge hardships in cooking meals for families. Skardu and Kalam remained the coldest places in the country where mercury dropped 10 degree Celsius below the freezing point.

Minimum temperature in Gupiswas recorded -08C, Astore -07C, Hunza and Malamjabba -05C, Dir and Kalat -04C, Drosh, Murree and Rawalakot -03C, Mirkhani, Gilgit, Abbotabad, Parachinar and Quetta -02C. Minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 06C.