Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Thursday has tendered apology to the journalists for bashing media.

Talking to reporters in Lahore, Chohan said that volume 10 of Panama Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report is full of ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s corruption.

On Tuesday, Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan had reacted violently in response to a question asked by a journalist on achievability and progress being made by the federal government on the model of Riyasat-e- Madina (welfare state).

A reporter asked him that Jamat-e-Islami chief Siraj-ul-Haq has perceived the government’s Riyasat-e- Madina model as “vague and hollow”.