Islamabad - President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Federal Insurance Ombudsman has a very important role towards the protection of customers of Insurance Industry from losses.

The President said this while talking to Federal Insurance Ombudsman Muhammad Raeesuddin Paracha, who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday to give a detailed presentation about his office.

The President emphasised that timely implementation of FIO’s findings by concerned Agencies is of utmost importance for satisfaction of complainants.

He underscored the need for use of latest information technology tools including online complaints registration in the service delivery.

The President underlined that extensive media campaign should be launched to create awareness about the institution for cost free and quick relief.

He also inquired about the progress on consultation with other Federal Ombudsmen for the establishment of Federal Ombudsman Complex at Karachi to house all their offices at one place.