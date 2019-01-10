Share:

GN ISLAMABAD - A 15 members Spanish mountaineer team has left from Skardu to basecamp to start climbing on K2, the 2nd highest, most dangerous peak in the world and also the only peak above 8,000m that has not been scaled yet in the winter season.

The climbers, who are from Spain, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Poland, left for the K2 base camp from Askole, Skardu.

The first team is lead by Alex Txikon from Spain. They have a strong team of eight Sherpas with them in support including Nuri Sherpa, Chhepal Sherpa, Geljen Sherpa, Hallung Sherpa and Pasang Sherpa.

In an interview with Spanish media Txikon said, they can reach Camp 4 on K2 but from there it’s an open question depending on weather and snow conditions. Also, he wants to use igloos for shelter, instead the use of the usual tents. “Inside the igloos, we will be able to zero degrees and even positive with the help of a candle values.”

The other team made up of climbers from Kazakhstan, Russia and Kyrgyzstan. Vassiliy Pivtsov will be the expedition leader. The rest of the team includes Roman Abildaev (Russia), Vitaly Akimov (Russia), Tursunali Aubakirov (Kazakhstan), Mikhail Danichkin (Kyrgyzia), Ildar Gabbasov(Kazakhstan), Eugeny Glazunov (Russia), Dmitry Muraviov(Kazakhstan), Serguey Seliverstov(Kyrgyzia), Pavel Vorobjov (Russia)according to the website Russian Climb.

It’s reported they climbed together above 7,000-meters for the “Winter Snow leopard” program, and the team leader Vassily Pivtsov has climbed all 14 highest peaks of the world without the use of supplemental oxygen.

Earlier, Spanish mountaineer team arrived in Gilgit where Commissioner Baltistan Division Muhammad Hamza Salik and notables of Baltistan accorded warm welcome to them.