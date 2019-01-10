NEWS
Friday | January 11, 2019
Latest
10:37 PM | January 10, 2019
Pompeo says US to remain partner in Middle East crushing terrorism
10:34 PM | January 10, 2019
Comprehensive roadmap chalked out for public welfare: CM Buzdar
10:01 PM | January 10, 2019
Liga Santander reach halfway point with Barca looking to extend their lead
8:18 PM | January 10, 2019
Govt provides modern education facilities to GB students: President
8:09 PM | January 10, 2019
Haris Sohail to start rehabilitation programme next week
8:09 PM | January 10, 2019
Arbab, Asma Alamgir term corruption case as fake
8:06 PM | January 10, 2019
AC defers Shahid Masood’s indictment in PTV corruption case
8:02 PM | January 10, 2019
Chinese envoy, CM Buzdar discuss CPEC, bilateral relations
7:58 PM | January 10, 2019
Maryam Nawaz, PML-N leaders meet Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail
7:29 PM | January 10, 2019
Pakistan is peace-loving country: Army Chief
7:03 PM | January 10, 2019
PML-N seeks production orders for Shehbaz, Saad for NA session
6:32 PM | January 10, 2019
‘Military courts necessary for the national security’
6:10 PM | January 10, 2019
UK deports 23 Pakistanis for illegal staying
5:40 PM | January 10, 2019
Sindh Assembly unanimously passes resolution over gas crisis
5:36 PM | January 10, 2019
Snap elections or an in-house change?
5:20 PM | January 10, 2019
CJP irked at schools cutting back on facilities after fee reduction order
4:38 PM | January 10, 2019
AKON to kick off World Soccer Stars
3:28 PM | January 10, 2019
France reveals terms of its withdrawal from Syria
2:52 PM | January 10, 2019
Indian Army Chief calls for ‘unconditional’ India-Taliban talks
2:38 PM | January 10, 2019
President accepts Azam Swati's resignation in IGP Isb transfer case
GOVT AFFAIRS
RELATED NEWS
January 11, 2019
Govt defied SC order on ECL: PPP
January 11, 2019
Govt allows hunting of Markhor, Ibex
January 11, 2019
Govt diplomatic successes enumerated
January 10, 2019
Merit pledged to run varsity affairs
Top Stories
6:10 PM | January 10, 2019
UK deports 23 Pakistanis for illegal staying
12:54 PM | January 10, 2019
IHC to hear Nawaz's plea against Al Azizia verdict on Jan 21
12:35 PM | January 10, 2019
PTI takes another 'u-turn', withdraws reference against Zardari
11:59 AM | January 09, 2019
SC suspends licenses of 16 pilots, 65 crew members for holding fake degrees
