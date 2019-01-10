Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan has said that the government is inviting international companies to invest in gas sector.

Talking to a delegation of Mitsubishi in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said all the hurdles will be removed from this very sector.

The Minister said with increasing demand of gas, investment in gas sector is the need of the hour and reputed international companies are in contact with the Petroleum Division.

The Country Manager, Mitsubishi, Kimihide Ando said that his company is optimistic in investing in Pakistan. He said Pakistan can take a lot of advantage from LNG and the incumbent government is taking revolutionary steps in this regard.

Chinese firm expresses readiness to investment in gas exploration sector

A leading company of China on Wednesday expressed its readiness to invest in natural gas exploration and production sector of Pakistan.

The willingness came during a meeting between the delegation of Sichuan Chuanzhong Gas Investment Company Limited and Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Ghulam Sarwar Khan here.

After financing gas exploration sector in China and India, now the company is interested to invest in tapping hydrocarbon resources in Pakistan, a Petroleum Division press release said.

The minister assured the delegation that the government would provide conducive environment to foreign investors. The delegation thanked the minister for extending cooperation.