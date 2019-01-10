Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi says the government is making all out efforts to provide modern education facilities to the students of Gilgit Baltistan.

He was talking to students of Baltistan University who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadar in Islamabad on Thursday.

The president said the secret of Pakistan's development and prosperity lies in provision of better health and education facilities.

He said Presidential Action Plan for artificial intelligence launched in Karachi will soon be extended to the whole country.

Dr Arif Alvi said artificial intelligence is need of the hour and students should focus on mastering it.

He said our universities should enable students to benefit from newly emerging opportunities.