FAISALABAD - Punjab Minister for Auqaf Sahibzada Saeedul Hassan Shah announced that Punjab government would establish Sufi University in Lahore to promote the education of Sufism and Sufi Research Council would also be constituted pertaining to the PhD Scholars to translate the teachings of great mystics into different languages.

He was talking to the newsmen here at local Auqaf office on Wednesday during his visit to Faisalabad.

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Ch Ajmal Cheema accompanied him. Zonal Administrative Auqaf Ayyaz Mehmud Lashari, Zonal Khateeb Qari Fateh Muhammad was also present on the occasion.

The Minister Auqaf said that the Islamic saints taught the people teachings of the Quran and Sunnah in a simple and understandable language. He said that special steps were being taken to look after the shrines of saints to provide the better facilities to their followers and visitors came to seek the spiritual peace.

He said that the shrines of saints were the source of promoting love, fraternity, brotherhood and peace.

He informed that the shrine of Hazrat Baba Fareeduddin Ganj Shakar would be made a model by the Punjab government. he added that Baba Fareed Tower would also be established there for the facility of foreign visitors and world class accommodation would be provided to them.

He said that the shrines of saints were the shelters in real sense for the deserving peoples and Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan had announced to establish the shelter homes at different places to provide the shelter to the homeless people and passengers.

The Minister said that the illegal occupation on Auqaf land was a story of the past and now all the properties of Auqaf were being protected and no one would be allowed to grab the Auqaf land. He said that the Auqaf properties would be utilised as per real objectives.

He said that the Khateebs of Auqaf were being mobilised to promote religious harmony among the people besides providing them guidance towards the right path. He said there was no room for terrorism and sectarianism in the country.

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare Ajmal Cheema also spoke on the occasion and said that the Social Welfare Department would look after the shelter homes for the betterment and rehabilitation of the inmates under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, Minister for Auqaf Sahibzada Saeed ul Hassan Shah visited the shrine of Hazrat Baba Noor Shah Wali and laid floral wreath on the grave of great spiritual leader of this area.

He also offered fateha and advised shrine committee to make best arrangements for the followers and visitors. Zonal Administrative Auqaf Ayyaz Mehmud Lashari briefed the Minister about the measures being taken for the betterment of the shrines under auqaf and gave the performance of the department.