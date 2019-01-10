Share:

KARACHI - General Secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter and parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Wednesday submitted a resolution in provincial assembly against poor condition of healthcare in the province.

Haleem Adil was of the view that the so-called healthcare emergency in Sindh is limited to statements and rhetoric of the PPP rulers, while even in Larkana emergency patients are being rushed to government hospitals in rickshaws instead of ambulances.

He said the condition of government hospitals across Sindh including the constituency of Sindh chief minister, Jhangara, is pathetic. He said masses are deprived of proper healthcare facilities. He also mentioned in his resolution that Sindh health department instead of issuing hollow statements should seriously focus on the healthcare.

Talking to media, Haleem Adil said as I have exposed the corruption of the rulers of Sindh, Bilawal House is not issuing good news for me. He said my life and death is in the hand of Allah, the Almighty. I am not afraid of threats and I will continue to represent the poor people of Sindh.

He said I have already informed the government of Sindh about threats being hurled to me. He said he had not even taken government security when he was a provincial advisor.

The General Secretary PTI Sindh said we are elected representatives of people. He said those who are demanding respect for vote are involved in corruption. He said all cases against Nawaz Sharif were filed before the PTI formed its government.

He said despite hue and cry of the PML-N no deal would be struck with them.

Haleem Adil said that Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif got punishments from the courts, adding they had looted the public money. He said every corrupt man would face accountability.

He said Hamza Sharif is known as poultry master and he is issuing statements as he had been serving people. He said we are opposition in Sindh and are representing the masses of this province, which is our responsibility.