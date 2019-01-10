Share:

KARACHI - Master Motor is starting assembling of IVECO trucks this year, which is the first Italian automotive brand being assembled in Pakistan.

Chief Executive of Master Motor Danial Malik stated this on Wednesday while inaugurating first state-of-the-art 5-S facility and showroom in SITE area here. He said, “We have been importing Iveco trucks but now we have decided to start its assembling from the middle of this year.”

Besides, he informed that the company is starting production of Changan brand vehicles in Pakistan from next month. Speaking on the occasion, Nadeem Malik, Managing Director Master Motor Corporation Ltd (MMCL) said that his company has taken a step further in their pursuit of providing quality products and services to their customers by inaugurating its first state-of-the-art 5S facility and showroom in SITE, Karachi.