ISLAMABAD (PR): Jazz, the country’s leading digital communications company, has launched Jazz World App for its customers available on both iOS and Android platforms. From paying phone bills, recharging prepaid account, accessing usage history or simply subscribing to the best offers, this app helps Jazz users do everything on the move.

Jazz World uses the latest technology with real-time integration to Jazz’s systems on billing information, recharge, and data consumption. To promote transparency, the usage history feature allows you to access Call, SMS and Data history with a single click.

In line with Jazz’s core value of being ‘customer obsessed’, the app optimizes the customer experience to ensure a one-click login for Jazz 3G/4G customers. This new self-service mobile app for both android and apple devices help customers go through their everyday lives with more ease.

Jazz is working nonstop to digitize Pakistan and this app is a step closer to achieving that goal. It is estimated that by 2020, mobile apps will generate up to USD189 billion in revenue via app stores. Studies claim that a whopping 91 percent of the worldwide population prefer to use self-service apps due to convenience. That is why Jazz is working hard towards digitizing the country as providing accessibility and convenience to its customers is Jazz’s number one priority.

Jazz World will evolve into a complete platform providing users access to a wide array of digital products and services. This will allow customers to leverage a diverse range of digital products through one single platform.