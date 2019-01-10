Share:

LAHORE - The Jamaat-i-Islami central executive committee has stated deterioration of the country’s economy, political instability and uncertainty indicated that government is without strategy.

A resolution adopted in its meeting noted that the party that had come to power riding on the slogan of change and building Naya Pakistan, had admitted its incompetence and failure within five months of its rule.

The JI committee, that met with the JI Chief Senator Sirajul Haq, in the chair, noted that the party which had declared the state of Madina as its model, had not taken even a single step in that direction so far and, like the previous governments, was relying on interest based economy and foreign loans, and was even promoting western culture due to which, the economy had further deteriorated.

It appreciated the start of the accountability process in principle and the conviction of the different politicians including the former Prime Minister. It pointed out the JI had launched a campaign against corruption in 1996, under the leadership of its then Ameer, Qazi Husain Ahmed and had been continuing the campaign since then. It said that as a result of the JI drive, the corrupt elements were being exposed.

However, the JI considered the ongoing accountability process as faulty and one sided. It said that completely overlooking the corrupt elements in the government camp was making the entire process controversial and the corrupt people were getting an opportunity to term it victimization. It said that this form of accountability was discriminatory and was instrumental in projecting the oppressor and corrupt as a victim and creating sympathy for them.

The JI central body condemned the handcuffing of educationists and presenting them as such in the courts, and said this was an insult of humanity and the teaching profession.

The committee also termed as immoral and unconstitutional the exclusion of some state institution including the judiciary and the administration, from the accountability process.

It deplored that no attempt had so far been made to reform the judicial system while the courts were unable to decide cases for decades.

The JI said it was unfortunate that the Indian spying network run by Kalboshan was still operating but the rulers were having sympathy for New Delhi. Similarly, Indian forces oppression on the Kashmiris was increasing whereas the rulers had soft corner for India.