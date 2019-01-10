Share:

KARACHI - International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) of Karachi University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tianjin Institute of Industrial Biotechnology (TIB), Chinese Academy of Science, China.

The objectives of this MoU is to promote co-operation in various fields of chemical, biological, and biomedical sciences between both the countries, an official of the ICCBS said on Wednesday.

The official said that the memorandum of understanding was signed in a special ceremony held at the campus of Tianjin Institute of Industrial Biotechnology in China on Tuesday.

ICCBS-UoK Director Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary and Tianjin Institute of Industrial Biotechnology Director Prof Dr Yanhe Ma signed the MoU on behalf of their institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Iqbal Choudhary said that both the institutions aimed to advance science and technology through bold and collaborative research and education. He maintained that they wanted to address challenges of national, regional and global significance.

ICCBS was one of Pakistan’s most prominent centers of excellence, and one of the premium academic research establishments of chemical and biological sciences in the world. He maintained that the international center was engaged in Research and Development (R&D) of various chemical, biological, and biomedical sciences. He mentioned that the international center was a cluster of many leading institutions that also include H. E. J. Research Institute of Chemistry and Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD). In addition to these two main institutions, ICCBS has 10 research buildings that house some of the region’s most sophisticated laboratories, he maintained.

Prof Dr Yanhe Ma said that his institution was a national public welfare scientific research institute which focused on the fundamental, directional, and strategic scientific and technological issues of industrial biotechnology in China. He added that TIB was committed to support the sustainable development of Tianjin Municipality, Bohai Rim, and China. TIB is leading the scientific research in industrial biotechnology in China, and striving to be a world-class research institution, he said. As per MoU, it was agreed that exchange of research staff and facilities will take place between both the institutions. This will develop linkages between academicians and researchers.

This agreement will be effective for a period of five years from the date of signing.

As per the agreement, the two leading institutions aim to promote cooperation in the field of research on science and technology of natural products, biotechnology, molecular and cell biology and related fields between the two countries.