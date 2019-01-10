Share:

GN Los Angeles - Karen Gillan has joined Studiocanal and The Picture Company's new thriller, 'Gunpowder Milkshake' and the star is expected to be the lead of an all-female cast.

The 32-year-old actress has joined the new thriller from Studiocanal and The Picture Company, and the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star is expected to be the lead of an all-female cast which will reportedly begin filming in Berlin, Germany, in the spring.

Although details of the plot have been kept under wraps, the film is described as being in the assassin genre and includes stories spanning over multiple generations.

The action flick will be directed by Aharon Keshales and Navot Papushado, the pair responsible for the dark Israeli breakout 'Big Bad Wolves' and the duo also penned the script alongside graphic novel writer Ehud Lavski.

Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman of The Picture Company will produce the movie through their overall deal with Studiocanal.

Gillan is set for a busy 2019 as she is due to start filming the sequel to 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' in February and she will be seen in superhero blockbuster 'Avengers: Endgame' as reprising her role as Nebula.

The former 'Doctor Who' star made her directorial feature debut with 'The Party's Just Beginning' last year and the film, written by and starring herself, centers on her character, Liusaidh, dealing with the stress and heartbreak from losing her best friend to suicide.

Previously speaking about the challenges of having to direct herself in character, Gillan said: ''Normally, I'm so used to having a collaborative focus where I can turn to someone for reassurance or bounce ideas or have conversations before trying it out.

''It's ridiculous. I would give myself four or five options and then I would construct the performance and the edit.''