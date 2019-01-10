Share:

GN LOS ANGELES - Katie Price has pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and could face six months in prison.

The 40-year-old former glamour model appeared in Crawley Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning, where she admitted to one count of driving while banned after she was caught driving two of her children home from Gatwick airport at a time when she was forbidden from getting behind the wheel due to past offences.

Katie - who has five children, Harvey, 16, Junior, 13, Princess, 11, Jett, five, and four-year-old Bunny, from previous relationships - also pleaded guilty to driving without third-party insurance. She could now face being sent to prison for up to six months or being ordered to wear an ankle tag if she's punished with community service. The 'Loose Women' panellist handed herself into police last July after she was photographed driving from Gatwick airport with her two youngest children in the back of her car, despite being handed a six-month ban from the roads in February 2018 after being caught speeding.

In an Instagram statement, Katie claimed she'd got confused and thought her ban had ended.

She said: ''Been on such an emotional rollercoaster the last 6 months and my head has been all over the place, so much so, that I thought my driving ban was up.

''After driving to Harvey's Hospital appointment I have NOW found out that I don't get my license back until 8th August.

''With this on my conscience I called the police and reported myself. I've come such a long way and just want easy life now. I have got out of a hole and am finally happy and looking forward to being my old independent self.'' Her court appearance came just two days after she attended a hearing at Bromley Magistrates' Court to plead not guilty to drink driving.