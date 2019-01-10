Share:

LAHORE - Another teen was killed in the latest kite-flying related incident in Lahore on Wednesday.

Fourteen-year-old Sohaib was electrocuted as he tried to pull the string of a stray kite in a street of Misri Shah, a densely-populated locality. Rescue workers said the boy died on the spot.

The residents said Sohaib was playing in the street when he saw a stray kite stuck in the fence of a high-rise. “As he pulled the (metallic) string, there was an explosion in the electric wires. Sohaib sustained severe electric shock and died instantly,” a local shopkeeper, Aslam said. The police reached the spot and handed over the body to the family after fulfilling legal formalities. Javed, father of the victim, was in tears as received the body.

Soon after the incident, a number of people gathered on the spot and staged a protest demonstration against the government and police for failing to stop the use of glass-coated and metallic twines in kite flying. They also chanted slogans against the police and demanded the authorities to fully implement the ban on kite-flying.

In Lahore, many people routinely defy the ban and continue kite-flying in parts of the city in winter.

Also, the police crackdowns have failed to control the sale and use of lethal twine for flying kites.

A police spokesman last week claimed that the city police arrested more than 45 suspects for flying kites despite the ban on the weekend. According to him, the police also registered criminal cases against the arrested suspects.

Only four days ago, a 40-year-old motorcyclist was wounded critically when the string of a stray kite slit his throat near Kumahan metro station on Ferozpur Road.

Noor Muhammad was admitted to Lahore General Hospital with injuries on his throat and nose. The motorcyclist fell on the road as the twine of a stray kite cut his throat and nose.

On December 20, a young died and her sister sustained serious injuries as they touched the metallic string of a stray kite in Gulbahar Colony in Factory Area police limits.

Rescue workers stated the string got stuck in high-voltage electricity wires when the girls tried to pull it. As a result, they sustained electric shock and fell unconscious. They were rushed to a hospital with multiple burns where one of them expired. The deceased girl was identified by police as 14-year-old Farah.

These kite-flying related deaths surfaced weeks after the Punjab government announced lifting ban on kite-flying on Basant festival. On December 19, a woman who lost her son to stray string challenged the government decision in the Lahore High Court.