Islamabad - To ensure rule of law and writ of the state an anti-encroachment drive against the land mafia across the country, especially in the federal capital is going on with full might. Taking forward the clear cut policy of the federal government to recover the government’s land from land grabbers, an operation is in full swing with fruitful results under the supervision of Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

During the anti encroachment operations in the city, around 15000-kanal land worth Rs 357 billion has been recovered so far by the government from illegal occupants. The anti-encroachment operations were being conducted by the authorities against those who had illegally grabbed the state land for many years.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat informed APP that ICT and CDA have jointly started the anti encroachment drive in the capital and it would continue without any fear and pressure.

He said the areas where massive operations were conducted include Bari Imam, Korang Nullah, Kashmir highway, Islamabad Expressway and Tarnol.

During the operation in Tarnol, which continued for four days, more than 1,000 kanals of encroached state land was retrieved from illegal occupants. Director Enforcement, Faheem Badshah said that CDA issued notices to the violators before starting the operation. He said CDA had also issued a notice to Bahria Enclave for handing over 510 kanals of state land.

“Upon expiry of deadline, CDA and ICT Administration had conducted a comprehensive operation to retrieve state land however, before the operation was started, Bahria Enclave administration had demolished illegal construction on their own and the civic body had got its 400 kanal land” he added. He said that Bahria Enclave would hand over other 100 kanal land after shifting its zoo. The Deputy Commissioner further said during the anti-encroachment operations in Doori Bagh and Dhoke Taile in the vicinity of Bari Imam many illegal constructions were demolished and kanals of state land were recovered from illegal occupants. The staff of Environment Wing and MPO Directorate also participated in the operation while the magisterial cover was provided by Islamabad District Administration, he added.

The Director Enforcement said CDA had conducted these operations jointly with ICT and Islamabad Police and no untoward incident occurred during the operations. The authority had planned an anti encroachment operation at sector E-12 for mid December but it had to halt the operation as about 2000 villagers gathered at the site and started gathering rowdy for their additional benefits. Officers and staff of Enforcement Directorate, CDA along with officers of District Administration and a heavy contingent of police were present on the occasion along with heavy machinery. A large number of affectees of sector E-12 started agitation for their additional demands / grievances in return of the possession of acquired land. Talking to APP, Arshad Khan an affectee of this anti encroachment operation said that he was running a private hotel along the right way of Kashmir highway and CDA had demolished it without serving prior notices adding that the hotel was the only source of his income.

He said after demolishing his hotel, he has no alternate source of income to make the both ends meet and requested the government to help him for establishing a small business. Another resident of the Islamabad, Zaheer Khan said that he purchased land along the Kashmir highway from CDA in 2001 and cleared all dues at the time but his house was also demolished during the operation. It is pertinent to mention that land is occupied mostly in those societies where there is no rule of law, but in a democratic country having a constitution in place such practices are needed to be dealt strictly. Unfortunately, previous governments did not pay any heed to it. The present government has taken up the matter seriously and is acting against the encroachers without any discrimination.