LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry Wednesday launched “LCCI Employment Portal” in collaboration with Rozee.pk. LCCI President Almas Hyder inaugurated the portal along with Chairman & CEO of Rozee.pk Mohsin Rehman. LCCI Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal also spoke on the occasion. LCCI President Almas Hyder said that finding human capital remains one of the most important challenges for businesses. “LCCI Employment Portal” is equipped with latest filters options and will greatly help our members to fill their vacant job positions without spending money on job ads and wasting a lot of time in screening or short-listing relevant job applications besides allowing create accounts, post jobs, search desired candidates and mark hires through the platform. It is also a giant leap towards providing job opportunities to the youth. He said that Rozee.pk is a famous website of jobs seeking and has developed LCCI Employment Exchange portal which can be utilized by all the members of Lahore Chamber totally free of charge.

On the occasion, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Rozee.pk also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).