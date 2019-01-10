Share:

Islamabad - National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa launched a new fortnightly series of folklore and folk music called Lok Baithak here Wednesday to revive the informal sittings of the traditional and rural communities. Lok Baithak was presented by Research and Media section of Lok Virsa.

The programme will be arranged on alternate Wednesdays.

The main purpose behind Lok Baithak is to revive the informal sittings of the traditional and rural communities. These Lok Baithaks were multifaceted and used to serve the multiple purposes of associationalism, camaraderie, entertainment, social cohesion, knowledge sharing, creation of disciplinarian and organizational spirit, and above all hub of promotion of art and culture in the general communities.

Lok Baithak at Lok Virsa would be run while being true to the mandate of Lok Virsa i.e. the promotion of folk and traditional heritage of Pakistan. This programme is open to the people of all age groups and to all ethnicities, in the style that they themselves would be the speakers and listeners with Lok Virsa as regulator and facilitator only. Agenda of the next Baithak sittings would also be set in the general meetings of the Baithaks making people feel this as their very own program.