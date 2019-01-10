Share:

All zonal officers of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) should ensure visit in their respective areas besides solving problems of people.

LWMC Managing Director Farrukh Qayyum Butt said this in a meeting which was presided over by him and LWMC General Manager Operations Sohail Anwer Malik here on Wednesday. LWMC all zonal officers and operational staff were present in the meeting. He said that all machinery of Turk contractors besides manpower should be ensured in the field for proper working. Farrukh Qayyum Butt said that same cleanliness standards would be maintained in posh and backward areas.