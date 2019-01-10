Share:

HAFIZABAD - A man killed his two elder brothers over property dispute here in Village Lakhia.

The police arrested one of the accused and continued raids are for the arrest of his accomplices.

Police said that accused Asghar, a resident of village Lakhia was locked in a dispute with brothers - Zafar and Nasrullah, over share in ancestral property.

The culprit along with his two accomplices gunned down his elder brother Nasrullah. The accused later abducted and killed his other brother Zafar and threw his brother in canal which was later recovered near Layyah.

The police arrested one the culprits while raids are being conducted to arrest the main accused Asghar and other accomplice.