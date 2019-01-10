Share:

UPPER DIR : A woman and a man were killed in the name of ‘honour’ in Shahikot locality of the district on late Wednesday night in the limits of Shahikot police station, sources said. They said that Sher Zarin, son of Said Zaman, resident of Dobando and a woman identified as Samia Bibi, wife of Sherin, were shot dead in the name of honour at the house of one Amanullah. Sources said that both deceased were found an objectionable condition in a room at the house. Local police registered a case against Amanullah and his son Najmuddin for double murder and started investigation into the matter further.