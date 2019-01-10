Share:

Incarcerated former premier Nawaz Sharif shared that he dearly misses his late wife Kulsoom Nawaz in Kot Lakhpat jail.

According to details, Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz, his mother and other family members came to visit him in prison as it was scheduled to be a meeting day on Thursday.

The senior members of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) also met their convicted supreme leader.

While talking to his party members, the ousted premier shared that he will always regret that he could not talk to Kulsoom in her last days of life, despite trying a lot during his last imprisonment [in Avenfield properties case].

Detailing about his life in jail, Nawaz said, “I get one newspaper daily which I read over and over again.”

“Rooms of jail are very cold” and the heater does not work properly either, he complained, however adding, “I was never troubled and will always compete with the tough circumstances.”

Former minister Khawaja Asif briefed Nawaz about political situation of the country. Mushahidullah Khan, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Rana Sanaullah and other party leaders were present during the meeting.

While talking to media, Rana Snanullah lambasted that the PML-N was being targeted through various tactics. Criticizing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, he said, “The economic situation of the country has been deteriorating since the current government came into power.”

Earlier today, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has fixed January 21 to hear a petition of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, challenging his conviction as well as request for bail in Al-Azizia Steel Mills case.

Sharif has requested that his sentence be suspended until the final verdict in his appeal challenging the case is announced. The former deposed PM is currently incarcerated at the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore serving his seven-year sentence in the Al Azizia case.

An accountability court judge Muhammad Arshad Malik on Dec 24 sentenced Sharif to seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia reference case.