KARACHI - The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) has awarded Karachi with WWF’s One Planet City Challenge Award for 2018 as recognition of measures adopted by Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar for bringing the environmental pollution level to lower level.

The award signed by the secretary general of WWF Sweden, Hakan Writen handed over to Mayor Karachi by a delegation of WWF which met him in office.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, director coordination Masood Alam and other officers were also present was present on this occasion.

The delegation informed that the WWF’s One Planet City Challenge award is given to management of big cities for their endeavor to control the environmental pollution. Karachi is aiming high with its goal for 2020 – to cut carbon emissions by 40 percent compared to 2017 levels. And it emerged as the single and strongest candidate in Pakistan. The jury was particularly impressed by its strong and diversified attention to strong government – level targets aimed at improving the city’s overall resource and energy efficiency.

This may be noted that over 50 percent of the world’s population now lives in cities, and they account for about 70 percent of world’s CO2 emissions.

The One Planet City Challenge highlights positive examples of sustainable urban development, which act as a source of inspiration for other cities around the globe.

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar has taken various measures to bring decrease in the environmental pollution including large scale tree plantation in the city during which different species like Neem, Gul Mehar, Moranga, Tekuma and others were brought in Karachi from interior Sindh and being planted in parks and alongside roads and in green belts.

The parks conditions were also improved under tree plantation campaign and work underway in the Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim, Gulshan-e-Jinnah, Jheel Park and other parks of Karachi.