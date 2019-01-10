Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Dr Aamir Ijaz, Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and MNS University of Engineering and Technology Multan said that the university affairs would be dealt according to rules and regulations on the principles of meritocracy and transparency. The Vice Chancellor expressed these views during meetings with deans, heads of teaching departments and administrative officers here.

He said the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was a leading higher education institution of the region, playing active role in socio-economic uplift of the area. He stressed on character building of students and advised the faculty members to produce active and useful citizens. "Our students should be job providers instead of job seekers. For this purpose, academic standards and curriculum should be compatible with the modern needs. The nations today developing on the basis of knowledge based economy and we have to build our economy on the same lines," he said. The Vice Chancellor advised officers to facilitate matters dutifully and work as a team. On this occasion, faculty members and officers welcomed the vice chancellor.