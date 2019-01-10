Share:

MOHMAND - Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communication and Works Akbar Ayub Khan said that all development projects would be completed within stipulated time in the tribal district Mohmand.

The minister was talking here at Ghalanai during his visit to the tribal district on Wednesday. He was received by Assistant Commissioner Lower Mohmand Qaiser Alam along with tribal elders on Bab-e-Mohmand at Ekka Ghund from where he went to the district headquarters Ghalanai.

Deputy Commissioner Iftikhar Alam, MNA Sajid Khan and government officials received the minister at Ghalanai. DC Iftikhar Alam and officials of C&W department briefed the minister regarding projects carried out by the Works and Services department in the tribal district. During the briefing, the minister was told that most of link roads had been completed while works on some of the roads was in progress.

The minister also examined various link roads in Koz Ghandhab and other areas to check quality of work. He directed officials of Works and Services department to complete the Ghalanai bypass road till June. He said that Works and Services departments should consult with local parliamentarians while launching a development projects in the area.

The minister said that he would regularly visits the tribal district for each and every project in the area. Akbar Ayub Khan said that to control corruption, the KP government had successfully launched e-bidding system and first e-tender had been awarded through the new system. “There was healthy competition among the contractors during e-bidding” he said. He said that computer awarded contracts to lowest bidders automatically in front of all contractors or their nominees.

The e-bidding system has been launched by present KP government to bring transparency and fairness in contracts awarding process. The system has eliminated ring system; alterations of bidding documents, blockage of fake/black-listed contractors, real-time processing of works, work orders computerisation and centralised data-repository to be viewed by all contractors across the country.

All of the process will be available on central website of the department.

=======