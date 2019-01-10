Share:

SYDNEY - Britain’s Andy Murray will face world number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia in a practice match on Thursday as part of his preparations for the Australian Open. Murray has lost four times to Djokovic in the Australian Open final. Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray missed most of last season after hip surgery and has tumbled down the rankings to 230th. Australian Open organisers said the match on the Margaret Court Arena show court would be open to the public. Murray, a five-time runner-up at Melbourne Park, played just six tournaments in 2018 and has used his protected ranking to enter the first Grand Slam of the year. The Scot will not be seeded in Thursday’s draw for the opening Grand Slam of the year and so could face a top-ranked player in the first round.–Agencies