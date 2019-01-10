Share:

KARACHI - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi Wednesday claimed to have arrested a suspect over his alleged involvement in cheating public at large.

According to NAB Karachi spokesperson, a suspect, namely Zafar Nehal, Chairman of Arisha Cooperative Society is involved in commission of offence of corruption and corrupt practices by illegally occupying Government land and cheating public at large, adding that the liability estimated approximately Rs700 million.

The spokesperson further said that Brigadier (retd) Farooq Naser Awan, DG NAB Karachi said that NAB Karachi under the dynamic leadership of Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB is committed to nab corrupt elements by adopting “ Accountability for All” policy across the board, recover looted money from corrupt and deposit it in the national exchequer.