ISLAMABAD - Najam and Zaib excelled in the 1st SAS Tenpin Bowling Championship 2019 held at Leisure Citi Bowling Club, Jinnah Park Rawalpindi on Wednesday. As many as 300 amateur players (male and females) from NUST University, took part in the two-day mega championship, which was played in mixed category and to her credit, Zaib grabbed second position competing against the males. Each player was allowed two games each, after initial rounds, 16 players were left to play in the pre-quarterfinals, out of which four were females and rest were all males. The championship became very interesting as only female player was left in the last 8 and then Zaib was in the last 4 as well. It was three-horse race among Najam, Zaib and Saqib. Najam was leading way ahead till last two shots, as it was day-light between him and others but Zaib gave her all and required two smashes to turn the tables. Najam finished with 153 to book top spot while Zaib earned 142 to finish second and Hamza scored total of 139 pins. Later, Leisure Citi Club Manager Shahrukh Raza graced the occasion as chief guest and gave away prizes to the top position holders.–Staff Reporter