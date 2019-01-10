Share:

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan is a peace loving country and is looking forward to peace in accordance with the vision of the father of the nation.

He expressed these remarks while interacting with officers and troops during his visit to formations of Bahawalpur Corps in their winter collective training.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa said a well-equipped, well-trained and professionally competent army deters war and guarantees peace. Army Chief said Pakistan Army is one such force which has become battle hardened through its combat experience against terrorism.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa appreciated high morale of the troops. He expressed satisfaction on high standards of training and operational preparedness of Pakistani troops.